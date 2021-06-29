After today’s heat, showers and storms return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After hot weather this afternoon and this evening, we look to the north and west as showers and storms look to return for the midweek and beyond.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A couple of showers or storms will be possible yet again this evening with storms bubbling up in the abundant heat and humidity. As we head through the evening and overnight, we’ll see showers and storms diminish as the sun goes down. It will be another hot and muggy night where we’re going to have to watch for some fog formation near daybreak, especially in any areas that managed to get in on the shower/storm action. Lows will remain muggy, in the low 70s.

Carbon copy of the last couple of days continues into our Wednesday as our pattern begins to shift. We’ll start out with a hot and humid mix of sun and clouds before more showers and storms bubble up in the afternoon and evening. As a front works closer to the region, we could see more of these showers and storms developing on Wednesday with highs again in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms will stick around into the evening and overnight as the front draws closer, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°

Second Half of the Work Week

Waves of widespread showers and storms look to work in as we head through the day on Thursday with a cold front moving into the mountains. Severe weather doesn’t look like a major threat, but we’ll have to watch out for some very heavy rain with storms as the move through thanks to the juicy atmosphere we’ll have in place. Highs will struggle to reach 80° thanks to rain and increased cloud cover. Chances will continue into Thursday night as we fall into the upper 60s.

This front will help scour some of the moisture out of the atmosphere by Friday, so once morning showers are out of the region, we’ll see a pleasant mostly to partly cloudy afternoon with highs in the upper 70s...a trend that looks to continue into the weekend.

The Latest on the Holiday Weekend

Models continue to go back and forth about stray rain chances continuing into Saturday and Sunday. Right now, one model wants to keep a few showers around, while another wants to keep us dry. At this point, I think the chance for a spotty downpour is possible, but comfortable conditions will be in place with highs in the upper 70s, so I think those will be few and far between. Definitely something we’ll continue to watch. Heat and humidity look to return in full force next week.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.