Abandoned ambulance leads to investigation in Letcher County

An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.
An ambulance was found abandoned in Whitesburg on Monday.(Letcher County Sheriff's Office)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help after an ambulance was found abandoned in the area.

Deputies found an ambulance parked in Whitesburg on Monday afternoon. Officials said the ambulance had no tags and the Vehicle Identification Number came back to the South Star Ambulance Service in Georgia.

Officials with South Star told deputies they no longer own the ambulance and did not know why it’s still in their name.

If you have any information, you can contact the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 633-2293 or on their Facebook page.

