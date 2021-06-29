Advertisement

2 firefighters released, resident hurt in mobile home fire

Two firefighters were injured Monday night while battling a mobile home fire along Second...
Two firefighters were injured Monday night while battling a mobile home fire along Second Street in Hurricane, West Virginia.(Hurricane VFD)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
UPDATE 6/29/21 @ 9:00 a.m.

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two firefighters are home recovering after they were injured fighting a fire Monday night.

The fire broke out a mobile home fire along Second Street in Hurricane just before 6 p.m.

Hurricane Fire Chief Darren Wilkes tells WSAZ that a male and female firefighter were treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center for dehydration and overheating. Wilkes says they were released around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Someone who lives in the home also was treated.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/28/21 @ 10:09 p.m.

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two firefighters were injured Monday night while battling a mobile home fire along Second Street in Hurricane.

Officials say one firefighter was transported to the hospital and one was treated on scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Someone who lives in the home also was treated.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

