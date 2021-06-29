2 firefighters released, resident hurt in mobile home fire

UPDATE 6/29/21 @ 9:00 a.m.

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two firefighters are home recovering after they were injured fighting a fire Monday night.

The fire broke out a mobile home fire along Second Street in Hurricane just before 6 p.m.

Hurricane Fire Chief Darren Wilkes tells WSAZ that a male and female firefighter were treated at St. Mary’s Medical Center for dehydration and overheating. Wilkes says they were released around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Someone who lives in the home also was treated.

There is no word yet on a cause of the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/28/21 @ 10:09 p.m.

