‘We still have a lot more work to do’: Laurel County law enforcement investigating parking lot shooting

Officials say the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation.
Officials say the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A peaceful afternoon that was upended by a string of gunshots is what Laurel County Sheriff’s officials are calling Saturday’s turn of events.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting in a business parking lot west of London at around 3:04 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. When law enforcement arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest. The 28-year-old man was treated at the scene and airlifted to UK Medical Center soon after. Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said that this was the result of an argument between two people that knew each other.

“We believe one of the two individuals that was involved in the altercation is the shooter and we’re putting together our investigation, still working on it. We had evidence that we collected, evidence that’s been sent in,” Acciardo said. “We still have a lot more work to do on this and what we’re going to do on this case is we’re going to take it to the Laurel County grand jury for their consideration.”

Acciardo said this is not something for the public to worry about as there is no evidence that links it to any other shooting in the area.

This story will be updated.

