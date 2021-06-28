Advertisement

UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault

The arrest citation says Berezowitz was seen on video in a physical altercation with his wife.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football Chief of Staff Dan Berezowitz was arrested Sunday night and charged with fourth degree assault.

The arrest citation says Berezowitz was seen on video in a physical altercation with his wife. UK Athletics told WKYT they are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.

He is currently still in custody.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the...
“She said there’s smoke coming out of the back of your building”: Fire at business in Laurel County under investigation
Nicholas Hall was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property.
Floyd County law enforcement capture escaped inmate
Police lights
KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Mousie
One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

Adebayo, Booker named to Team USA.
Booker, Adebayo officially named to Team USA basketball roster
Sydney McLaughlin wins a semi-final in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
McLaughlin sets new world record in 400M hurdles, books spot on Team USA
Vanderbilt's Spencer Jones scores game winner
Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will play for College World Series
Nikolas Hall has announced his commitment to Kentucky.
Three-star Wildcat legacy commits to Kentucky