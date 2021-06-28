Typical summertime pattern continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazy, hot, and humid weather remains the big weather theme heading into the final few days of June.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure has settled in to our east, with a stationary boundary hanging out just to the west of the commonwealth. This continues to allow hot and humid weather to filter into the mountains thanks to southwest winds. After another toasty and muggy afternoon, we get any showers and storms to fade away as the sun sets with upper 60s and lower 70s for overnight lows.

Another day similar to today on tap for Tuesday with more hot and humid weather on the way. The only relief from very muggy highs in the lower 90s will be if you get in on another shower or storm on our Tuesday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, make sure you’re following those heat safety guidelines out there.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Showers and storms diminish late evening on Tuesday, giving us a mostly dry but partly cloudy overnight with lows once again in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The rest of the work week

Deja vu all over again as we head into Wednesday afternoon, with more hot and humid conditions peppered with spotty scattered showers and storms. We’re not really looking at any severe weather potential, but any storm could produce quite a bit of heavy rain if you happen to get under one. Highs will be slightly milder, in the middle to upper 80s.

We finally look to get a front through here by Thursday and into Friday. Muggy conditions aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but the rain and storms could give us a brief respite from the hot conditions as we head into the holiday weekend. Highs both days will stay cooler, in the upper 70s to right around 80°.

Fourth of July preview

Hard to believe we’re less than a week out from the Fourth but, here we are! Right now, the summer forecast looks to keep on trucking...though maybe with a few fewer showers and storms around. Humidity will likely still be there, but temperatures look a little nicer for right now, in the middle to upper 70s. Now that...I don’t mind at all!

