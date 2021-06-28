Teens pull young person from overpass ledge.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown-area mom is calling her son and his friend heroes after their decision to stop and help a stranger at risk along Morris Boulevard. On Sunday evening Trinady Swiney was driving his friend, Josh Gilbert, from his home to the Swiney household, when they detected something amiss along the main road through Morristown. The friends spotted a young person in distress at the Morris Boulevard overpass over Dave Crockett Parkway. “Something told me to just turn around,” said Swiney.

Checking a couple of times, the teens determined the young person appeared to be in danger, perilously close to the edge of the overpass. “They were looking for the road below them...we seen them lift the other leg over and stand on the edge.” A quick decision led to Swiney driving his vehicle right next to the stranger, so his buddy could get out of the car to help. Gilbert said, “I got out of the car and pulled them off the ledge.”

Then the teens helped the person into the back of their car for safety while calling for emergency help. “We just needed a paramedic probably and a cop,” said Swiney. Emergency help came, and the teens befriended the patient’s family, letting them know they are praying for them.

“We never thought we’ve be the one to save anybody’s life,” said Gilbert. Swiney’s mom, Yvonne Swiney, said she is glad the teens both took the time to care for someone in need. “Well, they were just in the right place at the right time.”

Anyone questioning suicide can call a helpline at 1-800-273-TALK or chat online.

There are also suicide prevention resources based in East Tennessee.

