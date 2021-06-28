Steamy first part of the week ahead, shower and storm chances increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The last days of June are sure going to feel like summer, but some big changes are coming as we head into July.

Today and Tonight

We’re starting off the new week on a hot note. After a mild morning, highs will soar into the upper 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Someone may get to 90 before the pop-up showers and storms roll in. Scattered is the keyword to remember with these. While a couple of those storms could be on the stronger side, we are not under a risk for severe weather today.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies and lows dropping to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday could be one of the hottest days we’ve seen so far during the official summer season. Mostly sunny skies could take us into the low 90s, with some models trying to take us into the mid-90s. Regardless, you will need to take your full heat precautions the next couple of days.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Scattered showers and storms are again possible during the heat of the day, so keep that in mind. Lows will drop into the upper 60s Tuesday night as clouds gradually increase.

Wednesday looks similar to Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with rain chances increasing just a little ahead of a big weather maker just in time for the first couple of days of July on Thursday and Friday. That late-week cold front will do two things: It will really increase our rain chances and it will cool our temperatures WAY down. I’m talking about mid to upper 70s for daytime highs again.

The long-range temperature outlook for July has the first half of the month colder than normal and by what I’m seeing, that looks to definitely be the case.

The rain should start to move out, or at least get more scattered, by the 4th of July weekend. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for all of the festivities.

