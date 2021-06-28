Slide repair operations begin in Harlan County
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you if you travel one Harlan County road.
Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) say slide repairs will start Tuesday, June 29th on a portion of KY 1556 near the Bobs Creek area.
The road closing will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
The repairs will begin at mile point 0.18 and end at mile point 0.22.
Crews hope to have the project finished by Friday, July 2nd, at 6 p.m.
Officials ask drivers to seek an alternate route when traveling through the area while work is going on.
