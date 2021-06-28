Slide repair operations begin in Harlan County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you if you travel one Harlan County road.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) say slide repairs will start Tuesday, June 29th on a portion of KY 1556 near the Bobs Creek area.

The road closing will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The repairs will begin at mile point 0.18 and end at mile point 0.22.

Crews hope to have the project finished by Friday, July 2nd, at 6 p.m.

Officials ask drivers to seek an alternate route when traveling through the area while work is going on.

