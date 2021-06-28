Advertisement

Part of Interstate 75 shut down in Whitley County due to crash

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A late night crash in Southeastern Kentucky has part of a busy interstate shut down.

An alert on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s GoKy Traffic Map shows all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 4 are shut down due to a crash involving eight cars.

This is close to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

The website shows it happened just after 1 a.m. No word on injuries or how long the road will be closed.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pound, Virginia town manager resigns after 3 months
Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
Police car
Louisa Police Dept. responds to report of attempted child abduction
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

Floyd inmate
Floyd inmate captured 11 p.m.
WYMT Scattered Showers
Steamy first part of the week ahead, shower and storm chances increase
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton's Facebook page
City of Prestonsburg mourns loss of longtime city councilman
In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, John Langley, creator of the television show...
‘Cops’ creator John Langley dies during off-road race in Mexico