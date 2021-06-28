Advertisement

One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County

(WRDW)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is recovering at UK Hospital in Lexington following a weekend shooting in Laurel County.

It happened Saturday afternoon just after 3. Deputies were called to the scene in the parking lot of a business just west of London.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man, who was not identified, had been shot in the chest. He was treated at the scene and then flown to Lexington for his injuries. We do not know his current condition.

During their investigation, police discovered the event was an altercation between the injured man and another man, who was also not identified.

No arrests were made this weekend and police plan to present the case to the grand jury at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pound, Virginia town manager resigns after 3 months
Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction in Louisa,...
Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted
Police car
Louisa Police Dept. responds to report of attempted child abduction
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton's Facebook page
City of Prestonsburg mourns loss of longtime city councilman
In this Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, John Langley, creator of the television show...
‘Cops’ creator John Langley dies during off-road race in Mexico
23rd annual Stand for Children
23rd annual Stand for Children
WATCH | Lexington gears up for this year’s Pride Festival, after a year without
WATCH | Lexington gears up for this year’s Pride Festival, after a year without