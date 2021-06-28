One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is recovering at UK Hospital in Lexington following a weekend shooting in Laurel County.

It happened Saturday afternoon just after 3. Deputies were called to the scene in the parking lot of a business just west of London.

When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man, who was not identified, had been shot in the chest. He was treated at the scene and then flown to Lexington for his injuries. We do not know his current condition.

During their investigation, police discovered the event was an altercation between the injured man and another man, who was also not identified.

No arrests were made this weekend and police plan to present the case to the grand jury at a later date.

