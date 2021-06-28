Advertisement

Officials with the City of Hazard pass ordinance, allows creation of an entertainment district

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard has recently passed an ordinance that allows an entertainment district to be created.

Spanning from the parking garage, to Triangle Park, the entertainment district creates a geographical boundary, giving the City of Hazard permission to close off downtown for future events, letting local businesses come out and sell their products, and giving people a place to gather.

City Commissioner Luke Glaser said it was the clear next phase in the revitalization process.

“We’ve got new businesses, we’ve got more people coming downtown then used to be here, so the next step is how do we get creative about allowing both our businesses to thrive, to sell new products to new people, and to bring different types of people downtown at different times of the day or year,” Glaser said.

Glaser said it was another step completed in an ongoing process that began three years ago.

“This is going to, I think, incentivize us as a city to move faster in making sure that we get these empty buildings filled,” Glaser said.

While this means the city can close off main street for an event immediately...

“We’re not quite ready for that yet, we want to make sure we do some planning and get some stuff on the calendar and create a sort of structured way of doing it so people know,” Glaser said.

As well as iron out any remaining kinks, including the parking situation for local community members.

“It’s not every day, it won’t be an entertainment district every day. It’s special events, you’ll sign up and then that way we can block the street off,” Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini said.

Happy said while revitalizing downtown may not bring in many jobs, it is important for the city’s longevity.

“The first thing they want to do is see how vibrant your downtown is and we’re trying to put that into the mix so when they come in here, we have things for people to do,” Mobelini said.

And while great progress, Glaser said the end goal is far from achieved.

“We are still in the beginning of a process that’s going to take many many years, but the bottom line is that people are starting to believe that downtown is a space where you can come, celebrate, and make a living,” Glaser said.

Glaser says city officials passed the ordinance in a meeting last week.

