Monday COVID-19 Update: Less than 100 new cases

Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday...
Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday afternoon.(Office of the Governor/KET)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth Monday afternoon as the number of new cases falls below 100.

The governor announced 69 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 464,686.

11 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 169 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 53 in the ICU. 26 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is up to 1.87%.

Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Monday, both of which were newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,212.

6,876,763 tests have been administered thus far and at least 53,480 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

