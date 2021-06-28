Advertisement

McLaughlin sets new world record in 400M hurdles, books spot on Team USA

McLaughlin ran a 51.90 in Sunday’s finals and becomes the fourth former Wildcat to land a spot on Team USA.
Sydney McLaughlin wins a semi-final in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Sydney McLaughlin wins a semi-final in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EUGENE, Oregon. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record in the 400-meter hurdle finals late Sunday night to book her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

McLaughlin ran a 51.90 in Sunday’s finals and becomes the fourth former Wildcat to land a spot on Team USA.

Her time of 51.90 beat Dalilah Muhammad’s time of 52.16 from the 2019 World Championships.

Three other Wildcats have earned places on Team USA during the Trials – Daniel Roberts in the 110m hurdles, Javianne Oliver in the 100m dash and Keni Harrison in the 100m hurdles.  They will be joined at the Olympics by UK alumna Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who will represent Puerto Rico in the 100m hurdles and Leah Nugent who made the Jamaican team in the 400m hurdles.

