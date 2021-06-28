McLaughlin sets new world record in 400M hurdles, books spot on Team USA

EUGENE, Oregon. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record in the 400-meter hurdle finals late Sunday night to book her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

McLaughlin ran a 51.90 in Sunday’s finals and becomes the fourth former Wildcat to land a spot on Team USA.

51.90. NEW WORLD RECORD. @GoSydGo becomes the 4th former @KentuckyTrack star to book their spot on Team USA for the @NBCOlympics. #BBN pic.twitter.com/1S26d2DxGO — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 28, 2021

NEW WORLD RECORD: @KentuckyTrack star Sydney McLaughlin goes 51.90 in the 400M hurdles and books her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.



INCREDIBLE RACE for @GoSydGo! #BBN (Photo: AP Images) pic.twitter.com/HmOpyhV8E9 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 28, 2021

Her time of 51.90 beat Dalilah Muhammad’s time of 52.16 from the 2019 World Championships.

Three other Wildcats have earned places on Team USA during the Trials – Daniel Roberts in the 110m hurdles, Javianne Oliver in the 100m dash and Keni Harrison in the 100m hurdles. They will be joined at the Olympics by UK alumna Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who will represent Puerto Rico in the 100m hurdles and Leah Nugent who made the Jamaican team in the 400m hurdles.

