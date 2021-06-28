Advertisement

Man stabbed after car crash in Florence, KY, police say

Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez
Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition due to a stabbing that occurred after an argument over a car crash that happened Saturday night, Florence police said.

Police initially responded around 8 p.m. to the report of a victim at St. Elizabeth Hospital. When they arrived, they found the victim was suffering from numerous stab wounds to the neck and arms.

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital before he lost consciousness and had be flown by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said.

Investigators say the stabbing took place on Turfway Road near Cinfed Bank.

Officers say that witnesses who were at the scene gave them a suspect description. About 40 minutes later, officers saw a suspect that matched the description near US-42 and Lacresta Drive.

Police say they saw blood on 28-year-old Kevin Alonso Olan-Jimenez’s clothing and fresh cuts to his hands.

Olan-Jimenez is charged with assault, menacing and terroristic threatening.

