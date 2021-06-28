Man arrested after alleged assault on Southwest Virginia police officers leads to hours-long search

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – A man was arrested early Monday after authorities say he injured two police officers in Wise County, Virginia.

According to St. Paul Police Chief Jonathan Johnson, Michael Rose, 37, was arrested at the Clinch View Apartments just before 2 a.m.

Johnson said the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police assisted in the search for Rose. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office utilized its K-9 unit while searching for Rose, and VSP provided its Medflight helicopter.

Officials say two St. Paul officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Clinch View Apartments on Clinch Stone Drive around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Johnson told CBS affiliate WJHL when officers arrived, an altercation broke out between the officers and Rose. We are told both officers suffered minor injuries and were transported to the emergency room. The officers were released from the hospital Monday morning.

Johnson said Rose ran from the scene, prompting the search.

The search continued until around midnight. Police said Rose eventually returned to the apartments and was arrested.

Rose has been charged with the following:

2 counts of Assault on an Officer

Possession of Stolen Property

Obstruction of Justice

Escape with Force

Petty Larceny

He was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority facility in Duffield.