Madison County Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The drive to vaccinate is continuing throughout the country.

President Biden has set a goal of 70% of the population to be vaccinated by July 4. Here in Kentucky, some counties are pushing to vaccinate for a different deadline—the start of school.

Madison County is seeing some positive signs when it comes to the pandemic. Just this past weekend the health department reported one new case of COVID-19 and only 28 active cases of the virus are being reported.

“We’re very happy to see the new case counts going down and the active case counts going down as well,” said Kelley McBride with the Madison County Health Department.

It’s been a community effort to try to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Health officials in Madison County say that plenty of community partners are stepping up with their own vaccination clinics, like the one by Madison County Schools.

“This is kind of a dual clinic if you will. We’re doing second shots today for those who came for the first round at the beginning of the month, but we’re also open to anyone who would like a first shot to come by and get that first Pfizer Vaccine as well,” said Erin Stewart with Madison County Schools.

School officials say they’d like to plan for a year as close to normal as possible, and that means more vaccinations.

“If we can get those older kids vaccinated and relax some of those things, the one-way hallways and things that we did last year for safety, [it] makes the day a lot smoother and a lot easier for the kids and our staff,” Stewart said.

Stewart says the more kids and staff who are vaccinated, the more normal things will be.

Health officials want to remind everyone that just like bringing down infection numbers in the middle of the pandemic, this vaccination effort is a job for everyone.

“We’re all in this together and we’re all going to get through this together. We all have our role to play,” McBride said.

The vaccination clinic is going to be running until 5:00 Monday evening and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone 12 years and up can come in and get a vaccination shot. If this is your second shot be sure to bring your vaccination card.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.