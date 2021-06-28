Advertisement

Louisa Police seek suspects in Walmart theft investigation

(Photo: Louisa Police Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department is looking for information on two people as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say the pair are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft at the Louisa Walmart.

Anyone with information on the pair or their vehicle is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County 911 Center non-emergency number at 606-638-4851.

