Louisa Police seek suspects in Walmart theft investigation
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Louisa Police Department is looking for information on two people as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police say the pair are wanted for questioning in reference to a theft at the Louisa Walmart.
Anyone with information on the pair or their vehicle is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County 911 Center non-emergency number at 606-638-4851.
