Advertisement

Laurel County business on fire, road closed

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the...
Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.(London City Fire Department)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters continue to battle a fire Monday morning at a Laurel County business.

Fire crews with the London City Fire Department said the fire is at the Larkey HVAC on North Mill Street.

Firefighters said the road is currently closed and are urging those nearby to stay out of the area because of heavy smoke.

Public Information Officer for the London Fire Department, Magen Zawko, explained that the fire department arrived with at least three trucks and immediately called ffor additional aid based on the status of the fire.

Zawko also mentioned to WYMT that the Laurel County Fire Department, East Bernstadt Fire Department, and Bush Fire Department were on standby.

Cause of the fire is still unknown and still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hall was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property.
Floyd County law enforcement capture escaped inmate
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car
Update: All lanes of Interstate 75 north back open in Whitley County following overnight crash
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
One seriously injured following weekend shooting in Laurel County

Latest News

Floyd inmate
Floyd inmate captured 11 p.m.
Light the Skies
Light the Sky PKG - 11 p.m.
Photo Courtesy: Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority
Man arrested after alleged assault on Southwest Virginia police officers leads to hours-long search
E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to establish a facility in Jessamine County, creating over 50...
New spirits producer reviving old name with Kentucky venture