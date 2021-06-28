Laurel County business on fire, road closed

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters continue to battle a fire Monday morning at a Laurel County business.

Fire crews with the London City Fire Department said the fire is at the Larkey HVAC on North Mill Street.

Firefighters said the road is currently closed and are urging those nearby to stay out of the area because of heavy smoke.

Public Information Officer for the London Fire Department, Magen Zawko, explained that the fire department arrived with at least three trucks and immediately called ffor additional aid based on the status of the fire.

Zawko also mentioned to WYMT that the Laurel County Fire Department, East Bernstadt Fire Department, and Bush Fire Department were on standby.

Cause of the fire is still unknown and still under investigation.

