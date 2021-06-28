Advertisement

KSP: Help needed in locating missing teenager

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police in Pike County are looking for Cheyann Hatfield, 17.

Hatfield was last seen on June 27 on an old strip mining road between the Phelps and Blackberry communities of Pike County. Trooper reports that she is 5′6″, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Documents say that she was last seen riding a green 2002 Kawasaki KX 125 and wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at (606) 433-7711.

