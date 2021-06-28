Federal pandemic unemployment benefits to expire in Tennessee on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Federal pandemic unemployment benefits are set to end in Tennessee on Saturday.

In March 2020, Congress passed federal pandemic unemployment benefits that provided $600 weekly payments to those without work. In August, those payments were lowered to $300 per week.

Joe Biden signed a law extending the benefits through September. Governors in many states, including Tennessee, made the decision to end the benefits early.

Tennessee is set to end its federal unemployment benefits on July 3.

“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”

Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on July 3 include the following:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) , which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) , which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) , which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

According to officials, any weeks filed before July 3 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed.ee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.