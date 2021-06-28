Advertisement

City of Prestonsburg mourns loss of longtime city councilman

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton's Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton's Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Prestonsburg are paying tribute to a longtime city councilman and civil servant following his death this weekend.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Mayor Les Stapleton honored Don Willis.

In the post, Stapleton said Willis’s loss will be felt for “many years”. Willis spent 16 years as a city councilman.

His obituary from Carter Funeral Home states he worked at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center for 27 years, was a member on the Mountain Arts Center Board of Directors and President of the Prestonsburg Little League.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 28th at The Community Methodist Church in Prestonsburg from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 29th at 11 a.m. also at the church.

Don Willis was 62 years old.

