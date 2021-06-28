Booker, Adebayo officially named to Team USA basketball roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games.

The 12-man list includes five players - Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green - already in their 30s. In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.

The former UK stars will make their debut for the 15-time Olympic gold medalist U.S. national team, which is seeking its fourth straight gold medal at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. A Wildcat has been a part of the previous three U.S. gold medals with Tayshaun Prince in 2008, Anthony Davis in 2012 and DeMarcus Cousins in 2016.

Only one other college – UCLA with three – has more than one representative on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team.

In addition to Adebayo and Booker suiting up for Team USA, former Kentucky players Trey Lyles and Mychal Mulder made Canada’s senior national team that will compete in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament starting Tuesday. The champion of the six-team tournament will earn a spot in this year’s Olympics.

