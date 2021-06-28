Advertisement

Black Gold Festival welcomes 2021 American Idol winner as entertainment

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An American Idol winner is making his way to this year’s Black Gold Festival.

On Friday, September 17th at 9:00 p.m. American Idol 2021 winner Chayce Beckham will be live in concert at the downtown Hazard amphitheater.

The Black Gold Festival will be held in downtown Hazard on September 16th, 17th, and 18th.

