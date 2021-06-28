Advertisement

Appalachian Arts Alliance hosting 4th of July themed 5k run, raising funds for ArtStation

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Appalachian Arts Alliance are hoping for a good turnout for their upcoming Queen City Sparkler 5K Run.

Celebrating Independence Day, the event will start July 2nd in Downtown Hazard at 8 p.m. and loop through Woodland Park.

After the run, a party will be held at the station’s courtyard where there will be live music performed by the Coaltown Dixies, food, and drinks provided.

Admission is $30 and the funds raised will go towards The ArtStation.

“Help with our operation’s cost, the building, salaries, things of that nature and the 5K Color Run is just a fun and different way that we can raise those funds and secure keeping The ArtStation open in Downtown Hazard,” Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said.

Onsite registration begins at 7 p.m. and for those who want to register ahead of time can go here and search for “Queen City Sparkler.”

Those not wanting to run can still attend the after party, admission is $10.

