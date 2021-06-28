AG Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces winners of poster and essay contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The results are in and we now know the winners of the annual Kentucky Department of Agriculture poster and essay contest.

The Whitaker Bank Ballpark hosted an awards ceremony to honor young writers and illustrators for the annual event. This year the theme was “Kentucky Agriculture Never Stops.”

Two winners from our region received a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom and their entries will be displayed at the 2021 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

Blakely Callahan of South Laurel Middle School was awarded the sixth-grade poster competition. Her teacher is Heather Ponder.

From North Laurel Middle School, Brindalyn Fawbush won the sixth-grade essay-writing prize. Her teacher is Robin Hacker.

Congrats to both of our local winners!

