2 state senators to file bill allowing college students to earn money from name, likeness and image

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky may have a state law next year dealing with collegiate athletes making money.

It comes on the heels of a Supreme Court decision that benefits student athletes and an executive order from the governor.

Two state senators, one republican and one democrat, say they are crossing the aisle to make that happen for next season.

“So if they want to have an endorsement deal or even a camp in their hometown or some town in Kentucky, to use their name, image, and likeness and what they have done in their craft,” said Democratic Sen. Morgan McGarvey who represents Louisville.

McGarvey and Republican Sen. Max Wise are pushing the bill, but both say they will not pre-file too early to allow freedom to make changes prior to the 20-22 session.

“And for this to come out of the Senate. This is something that we have the blessing from our Senate leadership, in terms of moving forward on this today,” Wise said, who represents Campbellsville.

Now, this legislation was tried before. McGarvey said he filed a similar bill in 2019, but a lot has happened since then, especially in the past week.

McGarvey points to what happened recently with student athletes playing in front of little to no fans highlights the need for this.

“If you need an example of how money is playing in college sports, look at how they played an entire season without fans. These are done for television deals, we are flying these kids all over the country,” McGarvey said.

Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order goes into effect Thursday, but legislators say this additional step is still needed.

“That executive order is not going anywhere. But the statute allows us to actually put the statute into law. And to make any changes that believe are necessary that may happen with the NCAA or what’s going on with other states,” McGarvey said.

Lawmakers say coaches and student athletes will be part of the the bill writing process.

Both senators say the law could really help athletes who play in the less high profile or revenue raising sports, such as volleyball or gymnastics.

