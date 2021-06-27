Wolfe & Powell County Search and Rescue Team locate lost hiker

SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another successful rescue for both Wolfe County and Powell County Search & Rescue teams as they worked together Friday night to help find a lost hiker. A male hiker reported to rescuing teams that he became disoriented while hiking Friday evening. Rescue teams attempted to find the hiker using his cell phone location, only to discover that their coordinates were not lining up because location permissions were turned off on the hiker’s cell phone. One of the team training officers, Mark Ryan, worked with the hiker to turn on these location services to find him. Rescue teams were able to locate the lost hiker 100 meters off a designated trail.

