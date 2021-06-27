Veteran’s Alliance Center holds food, clothing, monetary drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Veteran’s Alliance Center in Bowling Green held a food, monetary, and clothing drive Saturday to help veterans, their families, and the homeless in the community.

The center provides food, clothing, hygiene products and more out of their store in the Fairview Plaza in Bowling Green.

Everything in the store is free of charge for those in need.

The center relies solely on donations to be able to run.

The donation drive collected donations outside their store from 10:00 to 2:00.

“We have a benefactor that will pay our rent, but we pay all the other expenses that occur because we have transportation. We have a twelve passenger van that we hall veterans to the clinic, we have housing. We do a lot of things behind the scenes that you don’t see when you come to the store. So, one hundred percent of all your donations will come back to veterans,” said Bob Belcher, Veteran’s Alliance Center Director.

All veterans need is a Military ID. They are able to fill a bag of items each time they shop.

Donations were also collected Saturday at the Cone Funeral home.

Belcher says he is thankful to have volunteers help serve our veterans.

”Nobody here in this store gets paid. So, it’s veterans helping veterans. Most of our volunteers are military, if not, they’re military family. So, if we don’t help the veterans ourselves, who is going to do it? You can be rest assured that what you bring to this door is going to go for a good cause,” Belcher said.

The Veteran’s Alliance Center can be found on https://kyveteransbrigade.org/?fbclid=IwAR2KvZ56wyx617mqOrENyH5HTCcDQ2ceBIhYAsqmGehsVz2IrhxrzlbT_Ro

