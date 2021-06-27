Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will play for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WYMT) - In an all-SEC affair, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State will play for the College World Series title.

Vanderbilt looks to defend their 2019 title following a no-contest over NC State due to COVID-19 protocol. A win would be their third since 2014, a feat only achieved by three schools in such a short span.

”For us, we get to move forward. I understand the other side, I do, and we’re very empathetic and very sympathetic to that. But we have no control over that regardless of what anyone insinuates or what anyone says,” said Corbin regarding the no-contest.

After a walk-off win over Texas, Mississippi State heads to the title series for the second time in program history. They were swept by UCLA in 2013 and seek their first title in Omaha.

“Our guys have fought since the day we got here. We haven’t had an easy game yet. It’s been very tight, tough ballgames. But man, they keep finding a way to persevere,” said head coach Chris Lemonis.

This is the sixth time two programs from the same conference compete for the title and the fourth time from the SEC.

Game 1 of the series will be played June 28 at 7 p.m. on ESPN, with Game 2 at the same time on June 29 also on ESPN. A third game, if necessary, will be played on June 30 at 7 p.m., broadcast on ESPN2.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.