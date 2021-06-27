Advertisement

U.S. Senate passes bill to benefit farmers

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act states farmers will be able to sell carbon credits to corporations like McDonalds and Microsoft. Carbon credits help offset carbon emissions.

Under the act, the Agriculture Department will create a certification program for farmers, ranchers and foresters.

“It’s making it easier to basically set up markets for trading carbon credit,” said Augusta County Farm Bureau Principal Officer, Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore says farmers in the Valley might have to wait for their share.

“At least initially, when it’s in its newer kind of start of phase, it’s primarily going to be a market initially for larger midwestern farmers,” said Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore says farmers with grassy fields won’t be able to make much right away.

“Carbon market’s also going to be initially at least set up more friendly for crop operations as opposed to grazing operations,” he said.

Dunsmore says Valley farmers likely won’t see changes until more legislation passes.

There’s a similar debate going through the House, but no debates or votes have been set.

