LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - OT Nikolas Hall has announced his commitment to Kentucky.

Hall boasted offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect out of Austin, Tex. is the son of Antonio Hall, a former Wildcat who earned Freshman All-America honors in 2000.

