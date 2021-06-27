Rain chances increase, heat relief on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm temperatures continue into the next work week, but our rain chances also increase. A cold front sweeps through the mountains by the end of the week that could bring some relief to the summertime heat.

Tonight through Monday night

A pleasant evening is in store for our region. A few clouds will hang around, but we stay under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures dip into the upper-60s.

Another hot day on tap as we begin the next work week. Temperatures climb into the upper-80s and lower-90s in some spots. A mix of sun and clouds will give way to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Any showers that develop should begin to fade away after sunset.

Monday night looks mild but dry. We stay mostly clear with lows only dropping into the lower-70s.

Rain Chances Increase

By Wednesday, a cold front will begin to approach the mountains and help elevate our rain chances. Showers will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures on Wednesday reach the mid-80s.

Thursday looks wet at times. With the increase in cloud cover and rain, highs will struggle to reach the lower-80s. Rain could be heavy at times, especially overnight as the front sweeps through the area.

Showers linger into your Friday. Those will end early, and we begin to clear out for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be below average as we stay in the upper-70s

Extended Forecast

Below average temperatures look to continue into next weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday top out in the lower-80s. We will have to watch for some scattered showers on both days as this unsettled weather pattern continues. Low temperatures for next weekend look comfortable as we bottom out in the lower-60s.

