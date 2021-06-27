Local Pageant Director to travel to Miss America with newly crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Miss Bowling Green and Miss South Central Kentucky Pageant Director Regina Webb will be traveling with the newly crowned Miss Kentucky to the Miss America Pageant in December.

Former Miss Bowling Green, Haley Wheeler, was crowned 2021 Miss Kentucky last week.

Wheeler a recent WKU graduate. She won Miss Bowling Green in November of 2019 and will travel to compete in the Miss America Scholarship Program in December this year.

Regina Webb says this is a big deal for Bowling Green and the state of Kentucky.

“It kind of puts Miss Bowling Green on the map. It’s just exciting and it is great that she is a Western student. I mean, somebody could look at that and be like, ‘Miss America went to Western Kentucky and lived in Bowling Green.’ It would really bring a lot of eye openers to that because I’m sure we would have her a big parade and lots and lots of things would go on. She would always remember us. She would always be coming back and doing things here for us at Western and in Bowling Green as well,” Webb said.

The first runner-up was Chapel Tinus, a Bowling Green native. Another Bowling Green native, Malory Hudson won the on-stage question and was runner up for the Heather French Henry Quality of Life Award and also placed with the top finalists.

Miss America will take place in Mohegan Sun, Connecticut in December.

