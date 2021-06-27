“Light the Sky” recovery event held in Beattyville

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A “Light the Sky” Recovery Event was held in Beattyville Saturday, to remember those who died from their battle with addiction and celebrate those still recovering.

In partnership with Addiction Recovery Car and Operation UNITE, the event also hoped to remember those who died from addiction.

Hosted at Canyon Falls E.C. Church, the event featured live music, vendor booths, prayer, and written testimonials from people in recovery. To end the service, lanterns and balloons were released.

“They’re the source, the power source behind the ones that are in recovery. We always want to celebrate every single success that comes with recovery,” Operation UNITE Program Director JoAnn Vanzant said.

Active in Celebrate Recovery, Michael Hicks called the event a celebration and commemoration for those battling addiction.

“It’s good to see everybody else also that’s in recovery and when we come together here, we have a lot of free food, and good music, and other activities like that. It’s really a good feel, it’s a good atmosphere,” he said.

Vanzant said she is always happy to see a huge turnout.

“It shows me that change is happening and the stigmas lowering because it’s not only people that have been in addiction that attend, it’s those that have hope for change for our communities,” she said.

Hicks said he would not have it either way.

“I enjoy seeing a lot of people come, the more the better and it’s a good system of support,” Hicks said.

For many, the service was very spiritual.

“I’m a healed drug addict, as pastor here I know where their help comes from, and it comes from the Lord Jesus Christ. We want to lift up his name here today lay a lot of hurting people here today and we’re here to make a difference,” Pastor at Canyon Falls E.C. Church Buddy Johnson said.

Vanzant said her organization wants to spread a simple message to those still recovering.

“To know that they are strong, and that they are brave, and that they are not alone, and that’s why these events are so important because it shows people pulling together,” Vanzant said.

This is the third recovery event Project UNITE has held in Lee County, Vanzant says she is thankful for the support and everyone who shared their testimonials.

The event began at 6 p.m. and ended at 8:45 p.m.

