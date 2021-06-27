Advertisement

Floyd County law enforcement looking for possible escaped inmate

Nicholas Hall was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are on the lookout for an inmate that they say walked off from work duty on Thursday.

33-year-old Nicholas Hall was serving a sentence for receiving stolen property in August 2020. Hall was participating in the Floyd County Detention Center’s work release program before wandering off on Thursday.

Officials said that Hall is currently not in custody and Floyd County Jailer Stuart Holbert was adamant that their hands were tied when the incident occurred.

“The Department of Correction’s policy on that is we just load the rest of the workers up and come back to the jail and you know, go on lockdown and notify the state police,” Holbert said. “And also put it on what they call the vine line in case there were any charges, threatened anybody or anything like that.”

Holbert encourages anyone with any information regarding Hall’s whereabouts to contact either Kentucky State Police or the Floyd County authorities whenever possible.

