COVID-19 Vaccines will be offered at the Owsley County Farmers Market Tuesday, June 29

COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine.(KBTX)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Owsley County Farmers Market officials are teaming up with Owsley County Health Department officials and the National Guard to provide COVID-19 vaccines for Kentuckians.

The COVID-19 vaccine booth is planned to be set up on Tuesday, June 29th beginning at 9 a.m. The address to the farmers market is 177 Shepherd Lane, Booneville, Ky 41314.

If you are not able to travel to the market, your name and address can be sent to the Famers Market’s Facebook page via messenger and a National Guard will bring medical personnel to your home to administer the vaccine.

The market is planned to close around 12 p.m.

More information can be found on the markets fb page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057258197449

