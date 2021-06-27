Advertisement

City of Manchester preparing for upcoming music festival

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Clay County are preparing for the 2021 Manchester Music Festival.

The event will take place in the heart of downtown Manchester near the administration building, featuring a parade, fireworks, and several hours of live music.

President of Manchester Music Fest Tim Parks said the city is planning to be packed.

“I’m seeing bigger crowds than I’ve ever seen ever at these shows, and I’ve already got more, there is nothing left in Manchester, there’s no hotels left, there’s no campgrounds left, everything is solid booked. I think this will be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” he said.

The concert is from August 26th to 28th.

The lineup includes Trippin Roots and The Josephines on the 26th from 5 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Billiam Stivers, Jen Tackett, Andrew Moore, Nolan Taylor, Grayson Jenkins, Rye Davis, Sundy Best, and The Steel Woods on the 27th from 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Brandon Fulson, Deep South Reunion, Bourbon Branch, County Wide, Josh Morningstar, Lucero, and The White Buffalo on the 28th from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

