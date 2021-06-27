Advertisement

Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Boaters are reacting to a deadly crash on Saturday on Cave Run Lake.

Word spread quickly after the crash.

43-year-old Joseph Reed died around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

“We heard the helicopter, and then somebody that we knew we were out on the lake that day texted me and asked if we were okay,” said Kristol Owens.

Owens said she’s heartbroken but not surprised. She said the lake was so crowded that an accident was bound to happen.

“People were everywhere. Really, really crowded. Kayaks, JetSki’s, boats, all kinds.” she said.

Owens said she always has safety in mind when she’s on the water. But after an accident like this, she and other boaters are even more aware.

“It’s definitely a lot on your mind as you come out the next day, and we do have a couple of JetSki’s,” she said. “so I’m sure that will be a little bit more cognizant of what’s going on around us at this point.”

Another boater, Patty Hardin, said people are generally very safe when out on the water, and thinking about someone having died in the area yesterday makes everyone feel bad.

Both boaters said they’re thinking about two things after the crash - safety and the victim’s family.

The Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the crash. So far, the cause has not been released.

