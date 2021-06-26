Warm temperatures stick around, scattered showers return by next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm and dry conditions continue across the mountains. Rain chances creep back into the forecast by Sunday afternoon.

Tonight through Sunday night

A mild evening is in store for our area. Low temperatures hover in the upper-60s. We remain dry as we stay under partly cloudy skies. Any outdoor plans are looking great for this evening.

Sunday will be another warm day. A mix of sun and clouds will allow temperatures to soar into the upper-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the peak heating of the afternoon, but those should fade away after sunset.

Another pleasant night to end the weekend. We stay mostly dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will remain mild as we stay in the upper-60s to lower-70s.

Next Week

This “rinse and repeat” forecast continues into the next work week. Monday is looking hot with high temperatures flirting with the lower-90s. A mix of sun and clouds will give way to a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

Tuesday looks warm and wet at times. High temperatures reach the lower-90s with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Away from the pop-up storms, we stay under partly cloudy skies.

The forecast on Wednesday remains very similar. A mix of sun and clouds will give way to some scattered showers and storms. Another warm day in store with highs reaching the upper-80s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast begins to change by the end of next week. A cold front could work its way into the mountains. This will help increase our rain chances and decrease our temperatures. Thursday looks to be soggy at times. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. High temperatures will not be as warm as we only top out in the lower-80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.