‘This is a day of celebration’: LION announces plans to re-open Beattyville manufacturing facility

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For community members in Lee County, Thursday’s news was an announcement that has been in the making for more than one decade.

“For us to have this good news announced, any time we can get good news, it’s great,” Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill said. “And so for us, this is a day of celebration.”

Governor Andy Beshear announced that LION First Responder PPE is preparing to re-open its manufacturing facility in the area after closing in 2010. The move will bring 75 full-time job opportunities, making it a ray of hope after more than one year of hardships.

“The pandemic, the ice storm and the flood we had, that is the greatest news that we could receive,” Beattyville Mayor Scott Jackson said. “Of course, helping our Lee Countians and citizens of Beattyville go to work,”

The project is said to be an $850,000 investment and Caudill fells that it will go a long way in diversifying the economy.

“This area is a potential great place for people to come to work, as a place for people to come live along with tourism,” Caudill said. “And what we have to do is we have to have a very even approach to where we have a very diverse economy and this is the kind of diversity that I like.”

The move has both city and county officials jumping for joy.

“We may have disagreements on certain issues but at time of help, all the people of the community will come together and rub elbows,” Jackson said.

Both Caudill and Jackson encourage businesses and families to reach out if they are interested in moving to the area.

“We will work with you to try to bring your company here and we also work with the state, with the local nonprofits to try to get the best plan,” Caudill said. “Not only for our community, for the people coming here because once you get here, you’re one of us.”

