Advertisement

Softball tournament remembers former Knott County baseball star

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Friends and family of Knott Central and Alice Lloyd alumnus Ronald “Buzz” Couch gathered at Perry County Park to remember him in the best way possible - a softball tournament.

”It just makes me proud of him, that the person he was. You know he had troubles but he, like I said earlier, he has a great heart and everyone could see that and he cared about people, he would give his shirt off his back for anyone,” said Couch’s brother, Jamie Couch.

The tournament consisted of two softball games made up of local athletes and friends of Couch.

Couch left a legacy at Knott Central, playing baseball and basketball. He continued his baseball career at Alice Lloyd.

Couch died in February after a cardiac event.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Louisa Police Dept. responds to report of attempted child abduction
Robert Pandolfi (left), Sandy Cooper (center), and Brandie Young (right) were all arrested...
Police find significant amount of drugs following traffic stop, California man, two Kentucky women arrested
(Photo: Big Sandy Detention Center)
KSP: Man charged with sexual exploitation of child in Magoffin County
Conner Logistics is moving its corporate headquarters from California to Somerset.
National logistics company relocating from California to Southern Kentucky
Looking for 4th of July fireworks displays? Here is the list of events across the mountains!

Latest News

(Photo: UK Athletics)
Kentucky Women’s Basketball announces summer Give Back Clinics
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday afternoon he’s signed an executive order allowing student...
Gov. Beshear signs order allowing Ky. student-athletes to receive compensation for name, image, likeness
Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money
UK will face Kansas in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Basketball Wildcats to face Kansas in Big12/SEC Challenge