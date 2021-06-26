Softball tournament remembers former Knott County baseball star

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Friends and family of Knott Central and Alice Lloyd alumnus Ronald “Buzz” Couch gathered at Perry County Park to remember him in the best way possible - a softball tournament.

”It just makes me proud of him, that the person he was. You know he had troubles but he, like I said earlier, he has a great heart and everyone could see that and he cared about people, he would give his shirt off his back for anyone,” said Couch’s brother, Jamie Couch.

The tournament consisted of two softball games made up of local athletes and friends of Couch.

Couch left a legacy at Knott Central, playing baseball and basketball. He continued his baseball career at Alice Lloyd.

Couch died in February after a cardiac event.

