Pound, Virginia town manager resigns after 3 months

By WJHL News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POUND, Va. (WJHL) - Pound, Virginia Town Manager Drew Mullins told CBS affiliate WJHL that after serving for three months, he has resigned.

Mullins said this decision follows an assault incident involving an associate of Pound Mayor Stacey Carson after Tuesday’s board meeting.

He said that the town’s budget cuts — from $2.3 million to $400,000 — contributed to the decision.

Mullins’ last day will be June 30.

