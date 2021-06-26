Advertisement

New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several new state laws go into effect on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 80 will give the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council at EKU more authority of police officer’s licenses. It increases ways an officer can lose their certification.

House Bill 574 will make some of the pandemic changes to Kentucky elections permanent. It expands early voting to three days and offer ballot drop boxes.

And House Bill 563 gives families more options on school choice, and helps with education expenses. That bill is being challenged in court.

These laws, along with several others, go into effect Tuesday, June 29.

