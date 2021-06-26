Advertisement

Louisa Police Dept. responds to report of attempted child abduction

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISA Ky. (WYMT) - Louisa Police Department officers said they responded to a report of an attempted child abduction Friday evening.

They said the report came in from the area of Gene Wilson Boulevard near Lawrence County High School.

Police said the suspect is said to have “an average build, brown hair, facial hair around the mouth area, and wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve shirt.”

Officers are asking people who live in the community to check their surveillance footage.

You are asked to call 606-638-4851 if you have any information.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes in.

