‘It’s been a joy’: Super Bowl champion Early Christy hosts football camp for kids

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Kids in Eastern Kentucky were in for a treat as they were given a chance to work on their football skills and learn life lessons in the process.

“Most important, we use sports to teach them character, education building,” Former New York Jets cornerback Earl Christy said. “I’ve had the good pleasure of teaching in six different states in America, and it’s just been a joy I tell you. Especially with the young ones.”

Super Bowl III champion Earl Christy made his first stop in Kentucky to host a football camp in Jenkins for kids in the region in an area that lost its football team nearly three years ago.

“He’s never been to Kentucky and he has talked just over and over about how he’s been treated here opposed to all the other areas he’s been in, which is a staple of Appalachia,” Jenkins High School head coach Duane Noble said.

Christy has been to six different states to teach fundamentals of the game through his “Catch Your Dream” foundation. He said that the warm welcome he’s received has stood above any other place that he’s been.

“It’s amazing, the hospitality,” Christy said. “They’re baking me cheesecakes and all those type of things, bringing me food. I don’t even want to leave.”

Kids in attendance basked in the chance to learn from him while encouraging others to do the same.

“Pay attention and just think of the good side and don’t be nervous,” Silas Wilson said.

For Christy, the act of giving back means more to him than even bringing home the Lombardi Trophy in 1969.

“It’s even better than even playing the game or having the opportunity to be a Super Bowl champ and everything because you’re giving back,” Christy said. “It is so much joy, money can’t buy that.”

Both Christy and his wife said that they plan to host another camp in the area next year.

