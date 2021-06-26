Advertisement

Hemp planting season begins in Georgetown

Chuck Tackett was joined by pharmacists who sell CBD products like tinctures, capsules, and topical creams.(Olivia Russell (WKYT))
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several new hemp plants went into the ground at the Ecofibre facility in Georgetown.

Chuck Tackett said the Kentucky soil is perfect for hemp.

He’s a hemp farmer.

“We’ll harvest for sure in October, we’ll let it cure, by Christmas time it’s already being taken away from the stock in the bud and the flower.”

Tackett was joined by pharmacists who sell CBD products, like tinctures, capsules, and topical creams.

Gary Glisson is a pharmacist who got a closer look at the plant with so much potential.

“This is not a product that you take to get high. You don’t take it recreationally,” Glisson explained. “Most of it has .3% THC in a cannabinoid base and it’s just enough to give you a response in the body and improve things medically.”

Tackett sees the benefit of CBD products and the demand. He’s optimistic that as the pandemic ends, the industry will grow.

“People are starting to get back out. They’re going to pick this product up, they’re going to start using it again and it’s going to start to increase and good things will come. Good things are here already,” Tackett said.

Kentucky’s hemp program remained in pilot program status this year, allowing the state to set its own rules for hemp production while the USDA ironed out some changes for its final rule. Later this year, though, the state does expect to submit a plan to the USDA for the 2022 growing season.

