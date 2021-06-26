Advertisement

Attempted child abduction reported; man wanted

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police need your help finding a man involved Friday in an attempted child abduction.

According to the Louisa Police Department, the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Gene Wilson Boulevard near Lawrence County High School.

Investigators say the man was reported as having an average build, brown hair, and facial hair around his mouth. He was wearing blue jeans and a black long sleeve shirt.

Police ask residents who live in that area to review their surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa Police Department or Lawrence County 911 Center’s non-emergency line at 606-638-4851.

