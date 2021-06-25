Weekend Forecast: Heat continues to build, dry until Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a fairly nice few days, the humidity will slowly creep back into the forecast and you will get a hard reminder of what season it is.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start off your Friday with a few clouds. That mix of sun and clouds will continue throughout the day with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. While it will not be swimming in your clothes humid, you’ll begin to notice it more later. That trend will continue into the weekend and beyond.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid-60s for most.

Extended Forecast

The last weekend of June looks to be a typical one: Hazy, hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds will be around both days, but we will add some scattered chances for showers and storms back into play on Sunday. Highs will run in the upper 80s for the weekend with lows dropping into the upper 60s to around 70.

The rinse and repeat forecast continues through the final days of the month and the first days of July. Highs will be close to 90 most of the week with the best chances for rain coming in the heat of the day. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s overnight.

