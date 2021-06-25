Warm temperatures continue, rain chances increase by next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summerlike temperatures continue across our area. As we begin our next work week, scattered showers and storms will return to the mountains.

Tonight through Saturday night

A pleasant evening is in store for our region. We remain dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be comfortable as we dip into the mid-and-upper-60s. Overall, it looks to be a gorgeous evening for any outdoor plans.

Saturday will be another warm day across the mountains. Temperatures soar into the upper-80s, and humidity begins to work its way back into the region. Sunshine will return with some clouds, so pack the sunscreen if you are headed to the pool!

Comfortable conditions continue into Saturday night. Temperatures will be on the mild side as lows fall into the upper-60s to lower-70s. Another dry night is on tap as we stay under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return

Sunday will be another warm day, but rain chances begin to creep back into the forecast. A mix of sun and clouds will give way to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs soar into the upper-80s, and lows remain mild in the lower-70s.

Rain chances continue into the next work week. Monday will be another scorcher as highs reach the upper-80s to lower-90s. Scattered showers and storms will blossom during the peak heating of the afternoon and begin to fade away after sunset.

This copy and paste forecast rolls into Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds will give way to some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Another hot day is in store as highs reach the lower-90s.

Extended Forecast

The middle of next week is looking hot with scattered showers and storms. We reach the lower-90s on Wednesday with afternoon rain chances. This pattern continues into Thursday and Friday. Temperatures reach the upper-80s with rain chances possible during the afternoon and evening.

